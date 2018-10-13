Overview of Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD

Dr. Rajesh Rao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Rao works at Children's Eye Care PC in Detroit, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Esotropia and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.