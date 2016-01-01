Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buda, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Clinic - Buda Medical Center5330 Overpass Rd Ste 100, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (737) 999-6600
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway100 Medical Pkwy, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 571-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518291202
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.