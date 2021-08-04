Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They completed their residency with Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Freedom Spine & Pain Center1580 S Main St Ste 101, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 920-8945Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. Has constantly provided excellent procedures with the a wonderful Anesthesiologist, P.A., Assistant in the procedure rooms and Administrators. I am thankful for the care consistently provided. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1891004388
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Med Ctr
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.