Overview of Dr. Rajesh Shenoy, MD

Dr. Rajesh Shenoy, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from U Bombay.



Dr. Shenoy works at Annenberg Building in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.