Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD
Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ind U Sch Med.
Florida Eye Specialists - St. Augustine3780 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 564-2020
Florida Eye Specialists PA11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 953-2000
- 3 224 Ponte Vedra Park Dr Ste 300, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 564-2020
Southpoint Surgery Center LLC7051 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 398-2720
Not only is this doctor’s work of the highest caliber in knowledge and experience, he is deeply committed to serving your personal needs. He took painstaking exceptional care of my 88 year old mom. I give him my highest recommendation!
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1538159454
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Bapt Meml Hosp
- Ind U Sch Med
