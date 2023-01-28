See All Ophthalmologists in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD

Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ind U Sch Med.

Dr. Shetty works at Florida Eye Specialists in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shetty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Specialists - St. Augustine
    3780 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 564-2020
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Specialists PA
    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000
  3. 3
    224 Ponte Vedra Park Dr Ste 300, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 564-2020
  4. 4
    Southpoint Surgery Center LLC
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-2720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Not only is this doctor’s work of the highest caliber in knowledge and experience, he is deeply committed to serving your personal needs. He took painstaking exceptional care of my 88 year old mom. I give him my highest recommendation!
    Elizabeth Beaton — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538159454
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • Bapt Meml Hosp
    • Ind U Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

