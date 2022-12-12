Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinghal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD
Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Shinghal works at
Dr. Shinghal's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shinghal?
Dr. Shinghal is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever been to. He is an excellent doctor. Would give him ten stars if I could. I recently had surgery, he checked on me three times the day after surgery.
About Dr. Rajesh Shinghal, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225133788
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinghal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinghal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinghal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinghal works at
Dr. Shinghal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinghal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinghal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinghal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinghal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinghal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.