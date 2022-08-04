Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Suri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Suri works at
West Coast Medicine and Cardiology3155 Kearney St Ste 100, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 931-4310
Hayward Office27171 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 931-4310
Fremont Office39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 260, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 931-4310
West Coast Medicine and Cardiology1393 Santa Rita Rd Ste A, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (510) 931-4310
Pleasanton Office4439 Stoneridge Dr Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (510) 931-4310
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Suri is very kind and friendly. He answered all my questions and is very knowledgeable. His staff is friendly also.
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Indian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Tagalog
- Metro Hosp/Ny Med College
- Cleveland Clinic
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Suri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suri works at
Dr. Suri speaks Hindi, Indian, Persian, Punjabi, Spanish and Tagalog.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.