Overview

Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Terna Med Coll & Hosp., Navi Mumbai, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.