Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Terna Med Coll & Hosp., Navi Mumbai, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to all patient responses, reviews pertinent data related to your condition. Explores options of treatment and plan of care is always explained in a clear and concise way.
About Dr. Rajeshkumar Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Terna Med Coll & Hosp., Navi Mumbai, India
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.