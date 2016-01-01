Dr. Parmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD
Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Parmar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parmar's Office Locations
-
1
Mhc Primary Care2355 N Wyatt Dr Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 616-4948
-
2
Clinica Del Alma3690 S Park Ave Ste 805, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 616-6760
- 3 5224 W Dove Centre Rd Ste Bh, Marana, AZ 85658 Directions (520) 616-1445
-
4
Limited To Official State Duties Only1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 327-5174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parmar?
About Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1417484882
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmar works at
Dr. Parmar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.