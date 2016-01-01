See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD

Internal Medicine
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD

Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Parmar works at Marana Health Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Marana, AZ and Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Dr. Parmar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mhc Primary Care
    2355 N Wyatt Dr Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-4948
  2. 2
    Clinica Del Alma
    3690 S Park Ave Ste 805, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-6760
  3. 3
    5224 W Dove Centre Rd Ste Bh, Marana, AZ 85658 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 616-1445
  4. 4
    Limited To Official State Duties Only
    1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 327-5174

Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Back Pain
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Rajeshwar Parmar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417484882
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parmar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

