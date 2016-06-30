Dr. Mahalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajeshwari Mahalingam, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeshwari Mahalingam, MD
Dr. Rajeshwari Mahalingam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Mahalingam works at
Dr. Mahalingam's Office Locations
Institute of Neurology200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. So honest, very knowledgeable, cautious, almost conservative in management. Neurology is very stressful on a family but she creates calm and solid guidance on the journey. Thank you Doc
About Dr. Rajeshwari Mahalingam, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477566222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahalingam has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.