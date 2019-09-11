See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small East Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD

Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Muthuswamy works at BRONSTEIN LESLIE in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muthuswamy's Office Locations

    Bronstein Leslie
    7 Auer Ct Ste C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 257-1004
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 11, 2019
    I have had the privilege or working with Dr. Muthuswamy both professionally and personally over the course of many years. She is an extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and insightful medical professional. In my experiences with her, diagnoses of and recommendations for children, adolescents, and adults are spot on accurate. Her responses to phone calls are within 24 hours, and usually faster than that! I have recommended and would recommend prospective patients to her without reservation.
    Stathene Varvisotis, Ph.D. — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700844792
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthuswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muthuswamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muthuswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muthuswamy works at BRONSTEIN LESLIE in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Muthuswamy’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthuswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthuswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthuswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthuswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

