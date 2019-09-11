Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthuswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD
Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Muthuswamy works at
Dr. Muthuswamy's Office Locations
-
1
Bronstein Leslie7 Auer Ct Ste C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-1004
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muthuswamy?
I have had the privilege or working with Dr. Muthuswamy both professionally and personally over the course of many years. She is an extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and insightful medical professional. In my experiences with her, diagnoses of and recommendations for children, adolescents, and adults are spot on accurate. Her responses to phone calls are within 24 hours, and usually faster than that! I have recommended and would recommend prospective patients to her without reservation.
About Dr. Rajeswari Muthuswamy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700844792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muthuswamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muthuswamy accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muthuswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muthuswamy works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthuswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthuswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthuswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthuswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.