Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.



Dr. Ayinla works at Concourse Medical Office PC in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.