Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayinla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD
Overview of Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD
Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.
Dr. Ayinla works at
Dr. Ayinla's Office Locations
-
1
Concourse Medical Office PC3184 Grand Concourse Apt 2E, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 220-4380
-
2
Harlem Ctr for Nursing and Rehabilitation L L C30 W 138th St, New York, NY 10037 Directions (212) 690-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayinla?
About Dr. Raji Ayinla, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1164464970
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayinla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayinla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayinla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayinla works at
Dr. Ayinla has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayinla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayinla speaks Polish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayinla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayinla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayinla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayinla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.