Overview of Dr. Raji Gill, DO

Dr. Raji Gill, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.



Dr. Gill works at GILL RAJI M DO OFFICE in Tahlequah, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.