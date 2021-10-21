Overview of Dr. Rajinder Balasuriya, DO

Dr. Rajinder Balasuriya, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Balasuriya works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL FEDERAL DUTIES ONLY in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.