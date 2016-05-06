Dr. Rajinder Chawla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajinder Chawla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla's Office Locations
- 1 851 Main St Ste 1, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-7700
Weymouth Dialysis330 Libbey Industrial Pkwy, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 331-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Chawla is one of the most caring and respectful doctors. He truly goes above and beyond for his patients. My Dad has been his patient for 6 years. Through this time he has put my Dad's health as if he were caring for his own family member. My Dad recently was hospitalized. He had the hospital doctors caring for him but to no surprise Dr. Chawla came to the hospital to scrutinize my Dad's care. We are truly Blessed to have Dr. Chawla taking care of my Dad!!! He is so amazing!! Thank you!
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1407896939
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Sch
- Boston VA Hosp
- Boston VA Hosp
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
