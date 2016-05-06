Overview of Dr. Rajinder Chawla, MD

Dr. Rajinder Chawla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.