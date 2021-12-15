Overview of Dr. Rajinder Chhokar, MD

Dr. Rajinder Chhokar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Chhokar works at Chhokar Clinic in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.