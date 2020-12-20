See All General Surgeons in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Rajinder Malhotra, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Rego Park, NY
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajinder Malhotra, MD

Dr. Rajinder Malhotra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Malhotra works at SURINDER MALHOTRA, MD in Rego Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surinder S Malhotra PC
    9229 Queens Blvd Ste 1H, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajinder Malhotra, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396121695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra works at SURINDER MALHOTRA, MD in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malhotra’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

