Overview

Dr. Rajinder Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs in Lewes, DE with other offices in Ocean View, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.