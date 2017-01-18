See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Punjab University and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Mercy Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Heart Institute
    7502 State Rd Ste 2210, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hypotension
Long QT Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Congestive Heart Failure
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Abnormal Heart Beat
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Ebstein's Anomaly
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184758799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College, Punjab University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Mercy Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

