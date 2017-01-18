Overview

Dr. Rajinder Singh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Punjab University and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Mercy Heart Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.