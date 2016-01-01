See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Iyer works at Sudha Moola, M.D. in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corona Office
    900 S Main St Ste 102, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 279-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Menstruation
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Arachnoid Cyst
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bartholin's Cyst
Birth Control
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
Dilation and Curettage
Disuse Osteoporosis
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
Dysmenorrhea
Endometrial Cancer
Endometriosis
Endometriosis of Colon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
Incontinence
Infertility
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Juvenile Osteoporosis
Leiomyoma
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin
Mastodynia
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Primary Osteoporosis
Secondary Osteoporosis
Senile Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stage 4 Endometriosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
    • 1689669962
    Education & Certifications

    • Interfaith Med Center
    • Guy's Hospital, University of London
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Osmania University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajini Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Iyer speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

