Overview of Dr. Rajini Manjunath, MB BS

Dr. Rajini Manjunath, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Manjunath works at Fox Valley Hematology in Elgin, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.