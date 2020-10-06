Overview

Dr. Rajini Murthy, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Murthy works at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.