Dr. Rajini Murthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajini Murthy, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dermatology Associates2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0987Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Cahaba Medical Care Foundation975 9th Ave SW Ste 210, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 933-0987
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is a very sweet doctor and very concerned with your needs. She takes her time and listens.
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Shingles and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.