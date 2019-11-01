Dr. Rajitha Avva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajitha Avva, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajitha Avva, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11800 S 75th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avva?
my son has seen Dr Avva for 8 years - she saved his life. I can't possibly explain how great she has been. My son has Aspergers, anxiety and depression. He trusts her implicitly, we couldn't have survived the past 8 years without her.
About Dr. Rajitha Avva, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730233297
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Avva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.