Overview of Dr. Rajitha Csudae, MD

Dr. Rajitha Csudae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Med Collegegulbarga University and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Csudae works at John S Stevenson MD in Northborough, MA with other offices in Marlborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.