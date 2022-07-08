Overview of Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD

Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhambri works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Abnormal Thyroid and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.