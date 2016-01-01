Overview

Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.