Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 5100, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Womens Clinic12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-1711Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Saint Lukes GI Specialists5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 340, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841393196
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
