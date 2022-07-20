Overview

Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College (Bombay, India) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Datta works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.