Overview

Dr. Rajiv Dattatreya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Dattatreya works at Metroplex Ent. & Allergy Pllc in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.