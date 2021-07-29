Dr. Rajiv Dattatreya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattatreya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Dattatreya, MD
Dr. Rajiv Dattatreya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.
Metroplex Ent. & Allergy Pllc2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 401-2335
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Networks of America
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
i am seeing him for more than 12 years
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION
Dr. Dattatreya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dattatreya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dattatreya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dattatreya speaks Hindi and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattatreya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattatreya.
