See All Interventional Cardiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD

Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Gulati works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gulati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gulati to family and friends

    Dr. Gulati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gulati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD.

    About Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184748774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gulati works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Gulati’s profile.

    Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.