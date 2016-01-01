See All Plastic Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD

Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Iyer works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
4.6 (64)
View Profile

Dr. Iyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Irvine Medical Center
    6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 988-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iyer to family and friends

    Dr. Iyer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iyer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD.

    About Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871670851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iyer works at Kaiser Permanente - Orange County Medical Center (Irvine & Anaheim) in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iyer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajiv Iyer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.