Dr. Rajiv Kinkhabwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinkhabwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Kinkhabwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajiv Kinkhabwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kinkhabwala works at
-
1
CareMount Medical317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7400
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very nice and caring doctor. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Rajiv Kinkhabwala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Guarani
- 1730187196
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Dr. Kinkhabwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinkhabwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinkhabwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinkhabwala works at
Dr. Kinkhabwala speaks Guarani.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinkhabwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinkhabwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinkhabwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinkhabwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.