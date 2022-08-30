Overview

Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Cardioversion, Elective and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.