Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.6 (53)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Nair works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Cardioversion, Elective and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Hills
    42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 333-1170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Cardioversion, Elective
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Cardioversion, Elective
Third Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Macedonian
    NPI Number
    • 1780609776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology|Henry Ford Heart &amp; Vasc Inst|Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
