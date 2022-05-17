Dr. Rajiv Nijhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Nijhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Nijhawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr is AMAZING. When you get a cancer diagnosis it can be scary. This Dr put me at ease. He explained everything well and communicated after the surgery was over. His staff is helpful and efficient. I can't say enough good things about this Dr.
About Dr. Rajiv Nijhawan, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952538043
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nijhawan has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nijhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
