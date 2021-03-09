Dr. Rajiv Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Pandit, MD
Dr. Rajiv Pandit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dallas Ent1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 363, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 946-3687
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Thank you Dr. pandit for taking care of my sinus and snoring issues. As my wife tells me, snoring isn't a "me" problem, it's a "we" problem. Didn't think I could trust anyone with surgery or my marriage but you came through for both. I can't thank you enough.
About Dr. Rajiv Pandit, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356317655
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Ear Ache, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.