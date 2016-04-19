Overview

Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Punjya works at Stockton Cardiology Medical Group in Stockton, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.