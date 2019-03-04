Dr. Rajiv Rajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Rajani, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajiv Rajani, MD
Dr. Rajiv Rajani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Rajani works at
Dr. Rajani's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Marc8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl 3, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
-
3
Heb Surgical Oncology Center7979 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajani?
Dr. Rigani made me feel like family; he walks in the room with his team of assoc. with genuine concern over your health and wants to start the healing process asap; very knowledgeable and explains very well what he recommends. I am so thankful that I am still under his great care. The long drive to see him and all the wonderful specialists is well worth it. THIS IS THE PLACE TO GO FOR THE BEST OF CARE POSSIBLE, GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
About Dr. Rajiv Rajani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1558547463
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Emory University
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajani works at
Dr. Rajani speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.