Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2600 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 309-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Besides being very thorough and knowledgeable, I appreciate Dr Roy's kindness and patience. His office staff is also wonderful. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.