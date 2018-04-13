See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Del Mar, CA
Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (14)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Roy works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Del Mar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2600 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 309-3160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Besides being very thorough and knowledgeable, I appreciate Dr Roy's kindness and patience. His office staff is also wonderful. Highly recommend.
    Amy in San Diego, CA — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. Rajiv Roy, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437207214
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in Del Mar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

