Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (111)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD

Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas

Dr. Rugwani works at All Eye Care, P.A. in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rugwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All Eye Care, P.A.
    800 N Highway 77 Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 937-4433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Everytime I've seen Dr Rugwani it has been very smooth and all my question and concerns were answered.
    Janet C. — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518946938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rugwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rugwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rugwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rugwani works at All Eye Care, P.A. in Waxahachie, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rugwani’s profile.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rugwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rugwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

