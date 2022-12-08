Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rugwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Rugwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
All Eye Care, P.A.800 N Highway 77 Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-4433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Everytime I've seen Dr Rugwani it has been very smooth and all my question and concerns were answered.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
Dr. Rugwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rugwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rugwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rugwani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rugwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rugwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.