Dr. Rajiv Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Saigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajiv Saigal, MD
Dr. Rajiv Saigal, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Spine Foundation at Scripps
Dr. Saigal works at
Dr. Saigal's Office Locations
-
1
Seattle Office1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 543-2030Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Spine Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Washington Hospital
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saigal?
Truly wonderful neurosurgeon. Kind and caring. Did a great job with my minimally invasive surgery.
About Dr. Rajiv Saigal, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1487981700
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Spine Foundation at Scripps
- UCSF-HC Moffitt Hosp
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saigal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saigal works at
Dr. Saigal speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.