Overview of Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD

Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Sethi works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.