Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD
Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sethi and team performed a complex spine surgery to treat adult progressive scoliosis in Feb 2018. Dr. Sethi did a great job straightening my spine and typically, his team is responsive. Dr. Sethi's bedside manner could use improvement, however, his surgical skills make up for his lack of warmth. However, I do not recommend Virginia Mason Hospital. I ended up with a life threatening infection from poor nursing care. The special unit for Dr. Sethi's post op patients dropped the ball.
About Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720090608
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
