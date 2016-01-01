Overview

Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malone, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Main Street Medical Group in Malone, NY with other offices in Potsdam, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.