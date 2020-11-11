Dr. Rajiv Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates4445 S 10th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 814-3417Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. was so helpfully to me and my family. Went above and beyond which no other doctor has done for our family. May the lord bless him. ??
About Dr. Rajiv Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1770797359
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.