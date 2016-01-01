Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD
Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crossville, TN.
Dr. Sinanan works at
Dr. Sinanan's Office Locations
Dialysis Care Center Crossville LLC60 The Crossings, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 646-0880Wednesday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Cumberland Kidney Specialists117 N Hickory Ave # 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 646-0880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
River Park Hospital1559 Sparta St # 303, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 646-0880Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
