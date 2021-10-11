Overview of Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD

Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis, Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.