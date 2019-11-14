Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD
Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Tewari works at
Dr. Tewari's Office Locations
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 577-4200
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 566-2138
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2000
Indiana University Health West Hospital1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have the highest respect for Dr. Tewari. He has injected my back multiple times and always listens carefully to what I say. He is kind, professional, and a true expert in pain management. I would never trust anyone else for injections as much as I do him. I like that he explains things and doesn’t make idle promises. I highly recommend Dr. Tewari and appreciate him very much. His assistant is great with scheduling and retuning my calls too.
About Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tewari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tewari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tewari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tewari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tewari.
