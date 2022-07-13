Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Heart and Rhythm Specialists1600 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-9301
- Hamilton Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Verma?
Dr. Verma is hands down the best Cardiologist in this area. He is patient centered and will always go the extra step to ensure his patient's are taken care of. He treats several of my family members and I feel confident that they are in great hands. The staff are always warm and welcoming when we bring my grandparents in and I feel as though they really care about them as people. Highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
