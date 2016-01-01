Overview of Dr. Rajiv Vij, MD

Dr. Rajiv Vij, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Carthage, UT Health Pittsburg and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Vij works at East Texas Kidney Specialists in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.