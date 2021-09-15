Dr. Mariwalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajkumar Mariwalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajkumar Mariwalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Island Gastroenterology Consultants PC1111 Montauk Hwy Fl 3, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-1171
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Mariwalla is the best doctor , he can diagnose , he listens ,he’s is the most compassionate doctor I have ever been to , very caring doctor . he is a very smart doctor , His staff is the best very professional making appointments to fit your needs very easy , all the PA’s very smart excellent care .
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mariwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariwalla works at
Dr. Mariwalla has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mariwalla speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariwalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariwalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariwalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.