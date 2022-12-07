See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Commack, NY
Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD

Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kmc Manipal.

Dr. Krishnan works at ISLAND INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT PLLC in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
4.8 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD
Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD
4.8 (68)
View Profile
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
5.0 (14)
View Profile

Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Rheumatology Pllc
    283 Commack Rd Ste 215, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 440-5441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnan?

    Dec 07, 2022
    My wait time is never over 5 minutes. The scheduling is great,the waiting room is never over crowded and you are greeted with a smile and a clean office. Dr Raj takes the time to listen to you and will work with you on trying to reduce your pain. He is trustworthy,intelligent,and a good listener.
    Patti — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krishnan to family and friends

    Dr. Krishnan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krishnan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD.

    About Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700846185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kmc Manipal
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan works at ISLAND INTERVENTIONAL PAIN MANAGEMENT PLLC in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krishnan’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.