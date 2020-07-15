Dr. Karnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajmohan Karnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajmohan Karnik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moses Lake, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Samaritan Inland Mri LLC1550 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837 Directions (509) 793-9780
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0804
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and a very personable person. Makes you feel safe in his care.
About Dr. Rajmohan Karnik, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780666784
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Karnik speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.